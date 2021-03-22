2 dead, 1 transported after car crash in Plantation

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died and one person was transported to the hospital after a car crash in Plantation.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Northwest 47th Avenue and State Road 7, just after 7 a.m., Monday.

The car could be seen missing its entire frontend and appears to be almost split in half.

Sunrise Boulevard between U.S. 441 and 47th Avenue has been shut down to traffic.

Commuters are advised to take the Turnpike as an alternate route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

