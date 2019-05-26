2 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at North Lauderdale home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed and another is recovering at the hospital after they were stabbed at a home in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the home on Southwest Third Street, near Atlantic Boulevard, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

Three victims were found and rushed to a nearby hospital, where two of them died.

“At this time, homicide detectives are trying to determine the relationship of all three people, as well as what happened here at the scene,” said BSO spokesperson Gina Carter.

Witnesses said the incident involved a family and may have been domestic-related.

The surviving victim continues to recover.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

