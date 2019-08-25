2 dead, 1 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade led to another fiery wreck.

It happened when an SUV and a car collided in the northbound lanes near Northwest 95th Street, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

“The Chevy SUV improperly changed lanes, causing an angled collision which caused the Chevy SUV to overturn and became fully engulfed in flames,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho. “Both occupants in the Chevy SUV were pronounced dead on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.”

The driver of the other car survived and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials shut down all northbound lanes at Northwest 95th Street for several hours.

Officials said onlookers of that crash causing multi-vehicle wreck just feet away.

Cellphone video captured a car fully engulfed in flames.

The roadway reopened just before 7 a.m.

