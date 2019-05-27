2 dead, 1 critical in Miami Springs multi-vehicle crash

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people are dead and another was rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Miami Springs.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 57th Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m., Monday.

Videos shared on social media showed one of the cars on fire as rescue crews and good Samaritans tried to free a person trapped inside.

Surveillance video from a nearby Orion Fuels gas station showed one vehicle making a left turn onto 57th Avenue.

As the car crossed the intersection, he was hit by another vehicle heading westbound on 36th Street.

The vehicle that was making the left turn spun several times in the intersection while the other car careened into a light pole.

MDFR officials said at least one adult was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. Police confirmed the patient is in critical condition.

Humberto Gomez, the driver of a utility truck that was involved in the crash, said he was parked at a red light on 57th Avenue when the crash happened.

“If I was a little more forward, I would have died,” Gomez said. “He was turning, and they crashed. They come flying, and they hit the van in the front and went into the pole and caught fire.”

He told 7News that he did not hesitate to help those involved in the crash. Gomez said he heard screaming coming from inside one of the vehicles.

“I tried to hold the door, so we can take care of the guy. We couldn’t do more. The fire came too fast,” Gomez said. “The cars came in like, ‘Boom! Boom!’ Everything burned inside the car, and they can’t do nothing. A lot of people tried to help. Everybody.”

Carlos Guiets, who lives in the area, said that people tend to speed down that stretch of roadway.

“Well, 36th Street … people tend to go fast, and from what the people there said, the car was coming at a high rate of speed,” Guiets said.

7News cameras captured crews moving the mangled Nissan Altima.

All of the vehicles involved in the crash have since been taken away from the scene.

Cellphone video from the crash showed debris spread throughout a neighboring Chevron gas station and on the roadway.

“I know that accidents happen,” Gomez said. “It was a bad accident. Oh, yeah, it was scary. It was too fast, but it was scary.”

7News cameras also captured the traffic pole partially charred from the blaze that engulfed one of the vehicles.

An investigation into the fatal crash is underway.

Investigators shut down Northwest 36th Street in both directions to as far west as Northwest 72nd Avenue, near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The roadways were reopened just after 10:15 p.m., Monday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.