NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died and one other remains hospitalized following a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place at El Capitan Restaurant around the 3600 block of Northwest South River Drive, at approximately 6:38 a.m., Sunday.

Police said they received reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived on the scene, they found three adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced one victim deceased.

The other two victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

A second victim succumbed to their injuries. The third victim is still being treated.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this triple shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

