2 cruise ships return to PortMiami amid restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two cruise ships have returned to PortMiami after they were denied entry into Puerto Rico and had to reroute amid restrictions due to coronavirus concerns.

The Carnival Fascination and MSC Freedom of the Seas could be seen docking on Tuesday.

The four major cruise lines, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC, have all agreed to suspend their cruises for 30 days.

