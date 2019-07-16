2 crooks steal trailer worth $10K from Miami Beach construction site

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera taking off with a trailer worth $10,000 from a Miami Beach construction site.

Cameras were rolling next door to a construction site on the 3100 block of North Bay road on July 7 when a white Ford work van could be seen backing into the property.

A man could be seen getting out of the van and opening a gate while the van continued to back into the site.

Minutes later, the white van could be seen leaving the property with a trailer attached to the back before another man closed the gate and made his way to the vehicle.

Authorities said the men took off with a black 2019 Big Tex Dump trailer.

The trailer has a Florida tag that reads HEHT82.

The first suspect police are looking to identify is described to be between 35 to 45 years old, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 to 210 pounds.

The second man police are looking for is believed to be 25 to 35 years old, standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall to 6 feet tall and weighing around 185 to 195 pounds.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

