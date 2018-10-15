2 crooks sought in robbery of Miami Beach Subway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the hunt for a pair of crooks accused of robbing a Miami Beach restaurant.

Miami Beach Police said two men smashed their way into a Subway sandwich shop along Normandy Drive, Monday morning.

The duo are accused of stealing the cash register and cash box, getting away with $500.

Police found the register dumped blocks away and are now searching for the crooks.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

