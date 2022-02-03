WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two accused robbers were denied bond after an alleged armed robbery outside a West Miami-Dade bank.

Larry Jahiem White and Tyrese Lamar Blue were charged with armed robbery, Thursday.

Police said the pair held a victim at gunpoint after he left a TD bank, Tuesday.

The suspects took off in a black Chrysler 300.

It was spotted again on Wednesday outside the same bank on West Flagler Street and 92nd Avenue.

Police were called and took the suspects into custody.

