2 crooks caught on camera stealing tools, batteries from Miami auto repair shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to track down a pair of thieves targeted a repair shop in Miami.

Surveillance video captured a man approaching an auto body shop near Southwest Eighth Street and 32nd Avenue on his bicycle on Sept. 29.

Once he made his way inside, he let an accomplice in through the garage door before they ransacked the business.

Later that night, the two return in a car and continued taking drills, batteries and chargers.

Officials said they stole more than $4,000 worth of items.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

