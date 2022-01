POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are critically injured after being struck by a car in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a driver slammed into the victims in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Second Street, Tuesday.

The driver involved stayed at the scene.

