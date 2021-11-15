PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired after a fight at a club in Pembroke Pines. Police said the incident spanned into three different towns.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of South Pine Island Road, just before 2:30 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured a vehicle with several bullet holes.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two others were in the car but were not hurt.

A window at a nearby DMV was also struck.

“Right now, we don’t know exactly what was the motive or how the shooting occurred, we just do know that we have multiple vehicles involved in this shooting with multiple people as well,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza.

Crime scene technicians could be seen placing several evidence markers on the ground.

“Once they got on scene, it was discovered that there was a large incident covering from the 8400 block of Pembroke Road all the way to University Drive and going northbound,” Mendoza said.

An SUV was spotted near the scene which is also believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police said the shooting started at Grand Cafe in Pembroke Pines.

Several roadways surrounding the scene were closed to traffic but are set to reopen.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

