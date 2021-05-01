2 critical after car crashes, goes in to canal in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crashed and went into a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 118th Avenue, Friday morning.

Officers along with good Samaritans pulled the pair from the canal.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

