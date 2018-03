A pair of cows made their way onto the roads in Northeast Miami-Dade, Thursday.

The two cows started along Northwest 186th Street and 87th Avenue before they ended up in a backyard at Northwest 181st Street and 88th Avenue.

It is not clear if the cows have been rounded up yet.

