2 COVID-19 rapid test sites draw long lines, as local leaders tout decline in positivity rate

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida moved into a new phase of coronavirus testing this week, as two of the biggest sites in Miami-Dade County promise to deliver rapid results.

The antigen tests are now available at Marlins Park in Miami and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

7News cameras captured long lines at both locations on Friday.

The rapid tests are reserved for people between the ages of 5 and 17, seniors 65 years or older, and anyone with symptoms.

Meanwhile, Broward Mayor Dale Holness pointed to some key statistics to show the county is moving in the right direction.

“Our positivity rate is down to less than 10% over a three-day period,” he said. “Our hospitals, both Memorial Healthcare and Broward Health, indicated that they’re seeing a substantial drop in the number of patients coming in for COVID-19 care.”

After another drop in hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted out, “Thank you all for your help in keeping each other safe.”

The latest figure shows hospitalizations at 1,747, the ninth day in a row that number has been under 2,000.

On Saturday, the the Florida Department of Health reported another 8,502 new positive cases throughout the state. Just over 1,800 of those infections are in Miami-Dade, almost 930 in Broward and 58 in Monroe.

“The problem with demanding a negative test is these PCR tests will pick up just particles. It could be dead virus,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Friday, the governor explained his new order loosening restrictions on restaurant workers who test positive for the virus

.

“The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has some revised guidance in the last few weeks about employees returning to the workplace,” he said. “If you’re someone who tests positive and go 10 days without symptoms, then you are clear to come back, because you are not going to be infectious at that point.”

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. For Broward County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

