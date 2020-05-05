2 COVID-19 antibody drive-thru test sites open in Miami-Dade County

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two COVID-19 antibody drive-thru testing sites have opened in Miami Beach and Bal Harbour.

Banyan Medical Systems and Pivot Concierge Health announced the opening of the Bal Harbour testing site on Monday.

The site opened Tuesday morning and is located next to the Bal Harbour Shops Parking Garage’s 96th Street entrance.

Testing will be conducted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Screening will be available for 200 people per day at the drive-thru site.

The rapid-result method being used at the Bal Harbour site is administered by finger-stick testing the blood for antibodies. Results show if individuals produced antibodies to the coronavirus currently or in the recent past.

Those eligible to get tested will be given a first-come-first-serve appointment with priority for first responders and those 65 and older. All major insurance providers are accepted, officials said.

Appointments can be made by clicking here.

Also on Monday, MedRite announced COVID-19 antibody testing is available at its Miami Beach Urgent Care Center, located at 542 West 41 Street.

The MedRite Urgent Care Center is open for testing every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with same day appointments available on a first come, first served basis.

Healthcare workers and first responders will be given first priority for appointments.

MedRite Urgent Care accepts most major insurance providers.

Those who would like to get tested can pre-register by clicking here.

