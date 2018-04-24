2 construction workers rescued after dangling on side of Palmetto Bay building

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Two construction workers, who were dangling in the air off the side of a building in Palmetto Bay, are now safe.

Just after 9 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call of two workers in distress after a scaffold fell. 7Skyforce was over the scene at 18001 Old Culter Road, Tuesday morning, where both workers were dangling from the side of the building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said both workers were secured by the ropes in their harnesses during the rescue.

Both workers have since been lowered to safety. No injuries have been reported since the rescue.

