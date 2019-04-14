2 congregations merge, form Pembroke Pines Jewish Center

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Jewish congregations in Pembroke Pines have become one.

Sunday morning, members of the Century Pines Jewish Center and Village Reform Congregation came together to mark the merger. From now on, they will be known as the Pembroke Pines Jewish Center.

Many dignitaries, including U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, were on hand to support.

“I’m just thrilled to be able to be here to celebrate this unification of two incredible congregations, and it really represents the strength and resiliency of the Jewish community,” said Wasserman Schultz.

Members of the synagogue transported the Torah to the Jewish Center to mark the occasion. They were joined by Holocaust survivors who have worshipped at the locations for more than 20 years.

