2 Coconut Grove businesses vandalized

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two businesses in Coconut Grove have been vandalized.

Berries in the Grove, 2884 SW 27th Ave., as well as the Coconut Grove Montessori School, 2850 SW 27th Ave, were left with shattered and cracked doors and windows.

Both businesses have taped their broken glass to prevent further damage.

They are now cleaning up to welcome customers and visitors.

It remains unclear if police have taken a suspect into custody.

