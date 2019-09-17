2 city workers OK after truck crashes into Margate canal

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two city workers were luckily not in their vehicle when it made a crashing stop into a canal in Margate.

Margate Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street just after 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the men were finishing up their landscaping work when they went to close a gate. One of the workers forgot to put the truck in park, and it rolled down into the canal.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the red truck could be seen completely submerged underwater.

Both workers were not injured.

7News cameras captured the pickup truck being towed out of the water.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.