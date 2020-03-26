2 City of Miami Police officers test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two police officers from the City of Miami have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, the two officers went into self-isolation immediately upon reporting symptoms and were tested right away.

Both officers are said to be in good spirits and are only experiencing mild effects of the virus.

“The Miami Police Department is committed to supporting both officers through the recovery process and will take all possible measures to minimize the risk of secondary exposures,” Colina said in a statement. “MPD had anticipated the potential for exposure within its workforce and has robust screening and reporting processes in place to minimize the spread of infection to additional employees and the general public.”

