2 chimpanzees at Zoo Miami receive medical checkups

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two chimpanzees at Zoo Miami had a special visit from a veterinarian.

Doctors checked out 48-year-old Samantha and 51-year-old Bubbles, Thursday.

While Samantha was given a clean bill of health, Bubbles had to have a tooth pulled and was treated for an ulcer in her eye.

Both chimpanzees are now recovering in their exhibit.

The two primates are expected to be reunited with their troop later this weekend.

