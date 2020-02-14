2 children transported after being stabbed in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have been transported to the hospital after they were stabbed in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a home along Northwest 11th Street and 44th Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said the victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with severe injuries.

The victims’ ages remain unknown.

Lauderhill Police said the suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

