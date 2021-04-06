2 children injured in shootout outside Fort Lauderdale store continue recovery amid search for shooters

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children caught in the crossfire of a shootout outside of a Fort Lauderdale convenience store continue to recover at the hospital while investigators look for the shooters responsible for the incident.

New ShotSpotter technology at Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters near Fort Lauderdale pinpointed the gunshots during Sunday night’s shooting. They said officers were alerted to the shooting right when it happened.

“Yeah, people shot,” a 911 caller said. “People injured. A lot of shots going on.”

Just after 9:45 p.m., several shooters opened fire at Tony’s Market along Northwest 22nd Road. The store’s surveillance cameras captured people running inside for cover while bullets flew through the air, including some children who hid in small corners and covered their ears.

“They shooting real bad over here,” another 911 caller said. “It’s like 10 people were shooting. It’s so many guns.”

Then, cameras captured a woman running inside of the store carrying a 6-year-old girl who was hit in the crossfire.

“Oh, my God! They’re inside the store. The little baby, little baby. Do you hear the commotion?” the first 911 caller said.

“Yes, I hear the commotion. The ambulance is on the way,” the dispatcher said.

Surveillance video also showed two people lying on the ground outside of the store. Both were struck during the shootout, including a 16-year-old boy and a man. The video captured their sneakers moving, but they could not get up.

Once Fort Lauderdale Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the store, they quickly went to attend to the injured 6-year-old, who was lying on the floor inside of the market. Paramedics attempted to stop the bleeding and assessed her wound before she was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Meanwhile, detectives placed evidence markers on the ground to mark the shell casings left behind — more than 50 in all. Investigators said the casings came from semiautomatic rifles and handguns.

Some cars parked at the store were also struck during the barrage of bullets.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

