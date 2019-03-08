2 children injured after school bus crashes into car, building in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two school children are expected to be OK after paramedics attended to them when the school bus they and 10 other students were on crashed into a car and a building at an intersection in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near a CVS Pharmacy along East First Avenue, near Okeechobee Road, at around 5 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the bus with severe front-end damage and a red sedan with significant damage to its side.

Cameras also showed debris from the bus next to a column in the building.

Building inspectors arrived at the scene to assess structural damage to the building.

The injured children were treated for minor injuries.

No one was transported.

Police are attempting to determine the chain of events that led to the crash.

The bus belongs to Nelson’s School Bus.

