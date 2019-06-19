2 children injured after playing with fireworks in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children suffered burns after playing with fireworks in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a home in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and North River Drive just after 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Both of the victims, aged 8 and 9, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

According to fire rescue officials, the two boys were playing with the fireworks. When one of the fireworks went off, the 8-year-old boy suffered burns to his hands and face while the 9-year-old had burns to one of his hands.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a deputy could be seen interviewing two people outside of a home.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.