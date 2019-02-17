SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A townhouse fire in Southwest Miami-Dade left two children injured and claimed the lives of two of their cats.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a bed on fire in the area of Southwest 271st Street and 121st Court, just before 1 p.m., Sunday. First responders arrived to find thick smoke coming from the second floor of the townhouse.

Officials said the children were home alone at the time the fire started.

Four cats were inside the home. Rescuers were able to pull two of the pets to safety, but the other two did not survive.

Rescuers treated the children for minor injuries at the scene. They did not require to be taken to the hospital.

The American Red Cross was requested for assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

