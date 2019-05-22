2 children hospitalized after nearly drowning at North Lauderdale swimming pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have been taken to the hospital after they nearly drowned in a North Lauderdale swimming pool.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene at an apartment complex between State Road 441 and the Florida Turnpike, just before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

Neighbors said they spotted the two brothers, age 5 and age 6, unresponsive at the bottom of the community pool and called authorities.

Witnesses told 7News that paramedics were trying to resuscitate at least one of the children on the scene before taking them to the hospital.

“Paramedics were working on the kids with the police keeping people back and stuff like that,” a witness said. “It’s pretty much that — just CPR. I hope the kids pull through. I think that one of the kids, I guess, spit up some food or something, so that was a good thing. Maybe what was next was some water to come after that, hopefully. I just hope they pull through. We’ll be praying for them.”

Fire rescue crews transported the brothers to Northwest Regional Hospital as a trauma alert. Fire officials said the siblings are in bad shape but alive.

Neighbors said the mother was also on scene watching as paramedics worked on the young children.

She was distraught and screaming, and those screams were heard throughout the neighborhood, neighbors said.

The pool is gated and fenced off, and it remains unknown how the two brothers gained entry or if any parent or guardian was nearby at the time of the near drowning.

