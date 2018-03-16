2 children hospitalized after house fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Southwest 38th Avenue and 16th Street at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find two children, 3 and 8 years old, inside the home. Officers said the children were home alone at the time.

Both children were taken to Broward Health Medical Centers, along with three officers who suffered some smoke inhalation.

The children’s conditions are currently unknown.

Police have begun a child neglect investigation.

