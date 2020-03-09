2 children found safe inside stolen car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police found an infant and toddler inside of a stolen vehicle Monday evening in Hollywood after a brief pursuit.

The vehicle was stolen out of Delray Beach, police said, and it was finally found on North 24th Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, Monday.

Two adults were also in the car.

The two children were found safely and are in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The adults were taken into custody. The children belong to one of the adults in custody.

