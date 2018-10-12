2 children arrested for threats made to Miami Springs Middle

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two students who made threats against Miami Springs Middle School earlier this week.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are accused of making threats against the middle school via social media were arrested Friday afternoon.

Investigators said they followed up on leads, found evidence and got confessions from both teenagers about the threat.

They’re both charged with disruption of a school function and several counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

