2 babies among 6 hurt in suspected DUI crash in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a driver suspected of driving under the influence struck five pedestrians, including two small children, at a busy intersection in Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon, sending all six of them to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near 17th Street and Meridian Avenue.

According to investigators, three adults and two babies in strollers were on the sidewalk when the driver jumped the curb and hit them.

“He just went over the sidewalk and hit parents and two babies,” said area resident Sandra Artiles.

Paramedics transported the pedestrians and the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Update: Avoid the area between 17-18 Street along Meridian Avenue. Media responding to scene please stage at 19 Street/Meridian Ave. #traffic pic.twitter.com/BRjnPAOVe1 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 4, 2018

Police took to Twitter to confirm traffic is being affected in all directions near the scene of the crash. They urged motorists to avoid the area.

The DUI investigation is ongoing.

“The guy was very high, and they don’t even know on what,” said Artiles.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.