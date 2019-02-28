2 children, 1 woman hospitalized after crashing with tractor trailer in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children and one woman are in the hospital Thursday morning after a crash with a tractor trailer in Davie.

Heavy traffic delays were caused by the collision on Interstate 75 southbound and Griffin Road after the tractor trailer and car collided around 6 a.m.

Tow trucks and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene and worked for hours before removing the car and trailer.

FHP officials said it was a chain reaction crash.

The silver car first crashed with a BMW before it smashed into the semi.

Another driver said he was hit by the silver car the woman was driving and witnessed the aftermath.

“The other guy in the truck said he saw the gray car come out, hit me and then spun over and hit the truck, and that’s when they went off,” said Michael Stanley.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported the children as trauma alert patients to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The woman behind the wheel of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The off-ramp was shut down but has since opened, while one right lane on I-75 is still blocked as crews work to clean up 60 to 70 gallons of fuel that spilled from the trailer.

The driver of the semi was determined to be OK.

