2 children, 1 adult transported after being attacked by dog in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children and one adult have been transported to the hospital after a dog attack in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a home along Northwest 106th Avenue and 105th Terrace at around 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said one of the victims will be airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

According to police, the victims were two boys, aged 11 and 12 years old, and a 35-year-old woman. Their relationships to each other and the home are unknown.

