2 children, 1 adult hospitalized following crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two young girls and an adult female were transported to the hospital following a collision in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, near Southwest 10th Street, just after 11 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said at least two vehicles were involved in the collision.

One of the vehicles was occupied by an adult female and two young girls.

Both of the small children received severe injuries that are being considered life-threatening.

One of the girls was transported by air to Broward Health Medical Center, while the other child was transported by ground.

Firefighters are working to stabilize their conditions.

Meanwhile, the adult female occupant was also transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The occupant of the other vehicle was a male driver, who also received injuries that were not life-threatening.

Southbound lanes on I-95 are currently closed at Southwest 10th Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.