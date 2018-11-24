2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after crash on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two children and one adult to the hospital after they involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Police, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near the Northwest 119th Street exit, at around 8:25 a.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a silver Lexus SUV with significant damage in a grassy area on the side of the road.

Officials said one of the children was ejected from the vehicle as result of the impact.

Paramedics transported that child and the adult to Ryder Trauma Center as trauma alerts. The other child was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Northbound lanes were shut down near the scene of the crash while officials investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

Officials took the opportunity to remind drivers to drive safely and ensure smaller children are in a car seat that is the proper size for them.

