HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two very young children and one adult to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash in Hialeah, officials said.

Hialeah Police and Fire units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of LeJeune and Okeechobee roads, just after 9 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the children by ground to Ryder Trauma Center. They were initially being transported as trauma alerts, but officials said their condition improved enough for them to become non-trauma patients.

The adult victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

Officials said the children are “very young,” but did not specify their ages.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.