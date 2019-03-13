2 charged in Pembroke Park shooting

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Pembroke Park.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Campbell and 27-year-old Eric Vail are now behind bars at the Broward County Jail, Wednesday.

Campbell and Vail were arrested for their role in the murder of 27-year-old Wadarius Harris along Southwest 32nd Street and 52nd Avenue in October.

Before arriving at the scene of a two-car rollover wreck, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies received additional reports of gunfire in the area.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men have since been charged for murder.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.