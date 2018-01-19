2 charged in fatal shooting of teen in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen in a residential neighborhood of Miami.

Miami Police detectives took to Twitter to confirm the two suspects were taken into custody “and have been charged accordingly for their involvement in the murder of Danny Alvarez.”

UPDATE: Two men are in custody and have been charged accordingly for their involvement in the murder of Danny Alvarez. https://t.co/mMAPlyxnBr — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 19, 2018

Police identified the suspects as 21-year-old Jordan Applewhite and 19-year-old Harlan Rifkind. Applewhite was charged with one count of first-degree murder and Rifkind was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

The arrests are the latest development in a tragedy that rocked a South Florida community and left a family devastated.

According to investigators, the shooting took place in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 31st Avenue, Jan. 6, just after 1 a.m.

Paramedics rushed Alvarez to Coral Gables Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Longtime neighborhood resident Merlis Diaz said Alvarez’s family had gone through another tragic loss last year. “The dad of the kid died of a heart attack this past July. I think it was the 17th,” she said, “and now the kid. It’s heartbreaking; it’s very hard.”

