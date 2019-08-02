2 caught on camera stealing personal watercraft from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner is reeling after a pair of masked men broke into his yard and stole his pricey personal watercraft.

Surveillance cameras captured the thieves rolling away with Adrian Miguez’s 2016 green and black Yamaha, late Thursday night.

“I look over here, and I realize that they tried to break the lock, and so it came a little bit more surreal that my Jet Ski’s gone,” said Miguez.

Miguez showed a 7News crew the empty spot where his expensive watercraft used to be.

The homeowner said the duo broke into his yard near Southwest 97th Avenue and hijacked the watercraft, which is valued at $10,000.

Miguez said the thieves first tried to open the gate, and when that didn’t work, they hopped over it. Once inside, they broke the lock and got away with his Yamaha.

​”Those motors are very known for being stolen because they’re Yamaha’s fastest motors,” said Miguez. “They’ll typically take it, they’ll strip it, sell the motor, sell some of the parts, easy money for them.”

Miguez isn’t the only Miami-Dade resident dealing with watercraft woes.

Two men were caught on surveillance camera stealing a $16,000 personal watercraft from a home near Northeast Third Avenue and 125th Street in North Miami, Wednesday.

The victim in that theft said the watercraft was brand-new.

As for Miguez, he is hoping the surveillance video will help find whoever targeted his property and help find a sense of security.

“Apparently you’re not able to sleep at night. You have to have your front door blocked off for your packages, and you have to have your gate blocked off for your Jet Ski,” he said, “so it’s kind of tough to sleep at night knowing that they can do it at any time, any place.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

