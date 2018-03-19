2 caught on camera stealing NW Miami-Dade roof company’s truck

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A duo was captured on camera working to steal the company truck from a South Florida business.

Surveillance video captured one of the crooks as he used bolt cutters and an electric saw to break through the gate at a roofing company in Northwest Miami-Dade, along Northwest 98th Street and Seventh Avenue, Friday.

His accomplice then managed to get into the business.

That’s when they hot-wired one of the company’s trucks and took off.

“We’re at the peak of the season, and it’s obviously one of the vehicles we depend on to carry on for the work, so it hurt us,” said employee Carlos Piti. “OK, it sets us back, and of course, it costs us money to replace.”

If you see this truck, or have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

