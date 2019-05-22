2 caught on camera burglarizing Fort Lauderdale gift shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment a pair of crooks burglarized a gift shop in Fort Lauderdale.

A man and a woman could be seen in the video breaking into the Village Shoppe off A1A at 3 a.m., Monday.

The man then covered his face after the duo spotted the surveillance camera.

With tote bags in hand, the pair could be seen rummaging around the store and taking clothes, small trinkets and high-end boutique items totaling over $1,000, according to the owner.

The store’s owner said the alarm eventually went off, prompting the pair of crooks to flee the scene with items equal to about a month’s worth of profits.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

