OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car dealership in Opa-Locka was targeted by armed thieves.

The incident happened at a car dealership, CarYou Miami, located near Burlington Street and Northwest 26th Avenue, Thursday morning.

The gate to the dealership could be seen damaged after the crooks slammed through it with a stolen car.

The owner of the business said three people broke into the dealership, stole two cars and shot the security guard.

The security guard was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this theft and shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

