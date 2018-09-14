DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the thieves who stole two cars and broke into more than two dozen others in a Davie neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured four subjects casually walking around checking for unlocked vehicles, Wednesday.

According to Davie Police, the thefts took place in the Forest Ridge community along Forest Ridge Boulevard and Southwest 88th Avenue.

If you have any information about these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

