2 cars engulfed by flames outside Davie home

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews worked to put out the flames that engulfed two cars in Davie.

The cars were parked outside of a house in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and 126th Terrace on Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene just before 7:30 a.m. where the scorched cars could be seen on tow trucks.

According to officials, the flames did not spread to home and there were no injuries reported.

