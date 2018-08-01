2 cars crash into side of Miami building, shutting down intersection

Police are investigating a crash that sent two cars smashing into the side of a Miami building.

It happened Wednesday morning, along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a hole could be seen on the side of a building, as well as a mangled bus bench with a broken window behind it.

A white Corvette and a black sedan are being towed away from the scene.

At this point it is unknown if there were any injuries.

The intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street is currently shut down in all directions as clean up is underway.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

