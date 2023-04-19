TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-county police chase has ended after two desperate and armed suspects terrorized drivers, and one tried to flee by swimming in a canal and breaking into a home.

It all began when police responded to a report of an armed carjacking of a white Lexus at the 12800 block of North Bayshore Drive in North Miami, early Wednesday afternoon.

Soon after, a dramatic chase ensued that went all the way into Palm Beach County and came to a stop in Tamarac, at around 3 p.m., after the chase wound its way back down to Broward County.

Most of the chase was caught on camera by 7 Skyforce, where the subjects were seen weaving through traffic, even at one point going against traffic.

Toward the end of the chase, at Commercial Boulevard and the Florida Turnpike overpass, the passenger in the stolen car, holding a rifle, tried to carjack another driver in a silver car. When the driver refused to open the door, the subject gave up and returned to the Lexus.

The subjects took off and, in the area of Commercial Boulevard and Rock Island, the driver of the stolen Lexus could be seen getting out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver of a white Tesla.

The subject took over the Tesla and fled in reverse, leaving his accomplice on foot, who tried to run to the passenger door of the Tesla but tripped. That second subject was eventually detained after a short foot chase with police.

The driver tried to flee in the Tesla, by going forward between two police cruisers, but ended up rammed by a police pickup truck.

Still, the chase wasn’t over.

The driver ran from the vehicle, sprinting through some bushes, across the road. He then took off his shoes and pants and dove into a canal in a residential neighborhood.

He swam to the other side and ran into a random home at 4925 NW 54 St. in Tamarac, where he barricaded himself.

The driver eventually surrendered to police after barricading himself in the home for 10 minutes.

He came out with his hands up, only wearing his underwear, and walked backward toward police, who quickly detained him.

He was put in a stretcher to be taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

