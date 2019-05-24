2 camels surprise shoppers outside Davie consignment shop

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers outside of a consignment shop in Davie were treated to a post-humpday surprise.

The folks at Thriftarella’s, located along Davie Road, were surprised to find a pair of camels in the parking lot, Thursday.

The exotic animals’ presence was soon explained. A friend of the business owner was at a nearby rodeo event nearby with the camels and decided to pass by to have a little fun.

Shoppers and staffers alike got a kick out of the impromptu visit.

