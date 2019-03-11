2 burglars steal safe from Deerfield Beach cellphone store

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating two burglars who were caught on surveillance video breaking into two Broward County cellphone stores.

Surveillance cameras captured two men, who were dressed all in black, breaking into a Deerfield Beach MetroPCS store on Feb. 5.

Once inside, the video showed the two crooks head for a floor safe. The duo could be seen repeatedly kicking the safe until it gave way, and then, the crooks took off with the safe.

The burglary happened at the store along the 400 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said the two crooks also broke in and stole a safe from another MetroPCS store in Margate on Feb. 2.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

