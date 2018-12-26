2 burglars ride off with TV on scooter in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two thieves trying to ride off with a flat screen TV stolen from a Davie Walmart while on a scooter. It’s just one of many crimes committed during the holidays.

Many of these holiday burglaries have been caught on video, but this scooter getaway has a lot of people talking, Wednesday.

Davie Police are working to get to the bottom of crimes caught on camera, including this outrageous scooter getaway that happened on Dec. 16.

Officials released video of one of the men who grabbed a 43-inch Vixio TV and walked out the emergency exit of the Walmart in Davie.

He then hopped onto the back of a scooter with a driver waiting for him. They attempted to get away before the subject dropped the TV.

“It’s not overly huge, but it’s a little too big for them to try to get away on this scooter,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

This is just one of the most recent crimes police are hoping to solve by the end of the year.

Police are working another case where they said two men hit two separate Home Depot stores on Dec. 16. They made off with over $600 worth of merchandise with a stolen credit card.

Both of those men were caught on camera as they left the store.

“We’ve got a good shot of their face, which hopefully will make it easier to identify,” Leone said.

Police said a woman in another case shoplifted just under $700 worth of children’s items and electronics at a Davie Target on Sept. 23. She wore big sunglasses to conceal her identity, but store surveillance captured her as she entered the store.

According to police, another woman involved her children in her crimes at another Target on Sept. 22 and Dec. 15.

Officials said the subject always has a friend with her as she stole from the store.

“The friend seems to change every visit, but she does have her kids,” Leone said, “so she’s bringing her kids while she’s going out committing crimes. It’s pretty sad.”

If you have any information any of these crimes, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.